WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have identified two people shot to death inside a Wichita mobile home and announced an arrest in the case.

Detectives arrested Steven Fessenden, 30, of Wichita, on Tuesday on suspicion of killing Nathan Brock, 42, and Trisha Benjamin, 41, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

Brock and Benjamin were found shot to death on Saturday after deputies forced their way into in a home at the Englewood mobile home park following reports of gunfire there. Sheriff’s officials did not offer details on what led to the shooting or why Fessenden is suspected in their deaths.

