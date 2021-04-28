RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A woman was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Tuesday in Richmond, police said. The wounded included a child and two teenagers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded to a report of a shooting at about 6:30 p.m. at apartments located across the street from George Wythe High School.

Police said arriving officers found that several people had been shot: two women, a 15-year-old, a 14-year-old and a child. The victims were taken to a hospital, where one of the women died. Two of the others were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The state medical examiner’s office will determine the manner and cause of the woman’s death.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called the shooting a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“This is a tragedy that no community should have to experience. My heart aches for our families,” Stoney said in a statement.

He urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.