WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police have announced an arrest in a weekend shooting at a Wichita apartment complex that killed one teen and injured another.

Easton Palmer, 18, of Wichita, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in the death of 17-year-old Eric Stokes, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Stokes died in the Sunday evening shooting at Morgan’s Landing Apartments, while another 17-year-old was treated and released from a hospital after suffering minor injuries. Police said that following the release of surveillance video of suspects in the shooting, tips from the public led police to arrest Palmer.

Police had earlier reported that five people were inside the apartment when three suspects forced their way inside. The five people went into a bedroom, and the suspects began firing, police said.

The suspects, who were wearing masks, then fled, police said.

