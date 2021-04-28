FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) - An 8-year-old girl who was shot by her father while he was apparently handling a gun inside the family’s apartment has died, Federal Way police said on Wednesday.

The child was taken Sunday afternoon to St. Francis Hospital before she was transferred to Harborview Medical Center, where she died, KOMO-TV reported.

Investigators had said previously that the girl was not expected to survive the gunshot injuries.

The child’s father, identified as Cherith Wallace, 35, was arrested. Authorities haven’t said what charges he is facing and it wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

St. Francis Hospital administrators called Federal Way police around 11:30 a.m. Sunday after someone took the girl in a private vehicle to the hospital.

The girl’s dad was at the hospital when police arrived, according to investigators.

Police said the man had been handling a gun inside the family’s apartment when the weapon discharged. The bullet traveled through two interior walls before it struck the girl, according to police.

