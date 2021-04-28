NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man accused of using a machete to hack another man to death was arrested later when he reported to work at his job at a local country club, New Orleans police said.

Don Woods, 59, faces a second-degree murder charge following his arrest when he arrived for work at the Metairie Country Club last week, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Investigators say they recovered a video that showed Woods get out of his white Chevrolet Silverado and fight with a man in the Treme neighborhood on April 21.

Court records state that Woods began striking the man with a machete and drove away with the weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

It wasn’t known whether Woods has an attorney who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.