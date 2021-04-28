BERLIN (AP) - Four people were killed at a hospital in the eastern city of Potsdam late Wednesday, the German news agency dpa reported.

Dpa quoted a police spokesman as saying that a 51-year-old woman had been arrested.

Officers were called to the Oberlin Clinic, a specialist center for orthopedic disorders, shortly before 9 p.m., the agency reported.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

Potsdam is on the southwestern edge of the German capital, Berlin.

