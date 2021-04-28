INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the death of a Mississippi merchant killed during a robbery.

Jamie Iverson was killed April 23 around 11 a.m. at her downtown Indianola store, Paul’s Jewelry. She and her husband, Rodney, have owned and operated the business for years, authorities said.

The reward fund was established at Planters Bank in Indianola. So far, $12,000 has been collected, The Delta Democrat-Times reported.

”From the moment this tragedy occurred, we have felt a strong sense of desire by so many people who are devastated by this loss of a dear friend and a prominent downtown merchant. Jamie Iverson had a strong love and devotion for Indianola. They want to show their love and concern to the Iverson family and they want to give to this fund as a means to enhance the efforts of our law enforcement officials,” said Ryan Strawbridge, president of the bank branch.

“We are hopeful these funds might lead to an arrest,” Strawbridge added.

Two people were seen entering Iverson’s business Friday morning and are believed to have been involved in the shooting of Iverson, who was alone in the store. The suspects entered the store through an alley and exited down that same alley, authorities said.

Police are seeking a late model black BMW in connection with the crime.

The Indianola Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Sunflower County Sheriff’s Department are all assisting with the case. Anybody with any information can contact Crimestoppers at 662-887-9181 or the Indianola Police Department at 662-887-1811.

