TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - One man is dead and another injured after a shooting at an apartment building near the Arizona State University campus, Tempe police said Wednesday.

Police said they were called about shots being fired around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a car leaving the scene.

Police pulled the vehicle over and said two men inside the car had gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at a hospital and the other suffered injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

The names and ages of the two men haven’t been released yet.

Police said they’re searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the fatal shooting.

