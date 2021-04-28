Hopes for a normal Summer Games slipped again Wednesday as Tokyo organizers said full venues will be “very difficult” and delayed a decision on capacity limits.

Foreign visitors will not be allowed to attend the events. Organizers decided Wednesday to wait until June to announce how many Japanese fans they will admit instead of deciding by the end of this month as planned.

Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto said people shouldn’t expect a packed house.

“We have to watch the situation and consider accordingly. As of now, full venues is very difficult, I understand that,” she said, according to the Agence France-Presse wire service.

Organizers also said athletes will be tested every day, instead of every four days, and must avoid public transportation and restaurants during the games.

Japan is under pressure to hold a safe Olympics from July 23 to Aug. 8 after it had to postpone the event by a year.

Some health experts are worried. They say the Asian nation has failed to corral the virus, resulting in a “fourth wave,” and suffers from a low vaccination rate because it started later than most developed nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, visiting President Biden in mid-April, said he is committed to holding the games this summer “as a symbol of global unity this summer.”

Organizers say another delay would cause an Olympic pile-up. The 2022 Winter Games in Beijing are around the corner and Paris will host the Summer Games in 2024.

