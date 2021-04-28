Former President Trump says Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has no chance of becoming president in the 2024 election.

“This guy, I watch him, he is a total loser,” Mr. Trump said during an appearance on “The Dan Bongino Show” posted online Wednesday.

Mr. Hogan, who has signaled an interest in running for president, has been critical of Mr. Trump and refused to vote for him in the 2020 election, instead writing in former President Ronald Reagan’s name.

Mr. Trump said Mr. Hogan has been nice to his face, but backstabbed him in interviews.

“I would give him less than a zero percent chance” of winning the GOP presidential nomination, Mr. Trump said.

