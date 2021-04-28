TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - One of two suspects sought in a fatal shooting in downtown Tucson last weekend has been arrested, according to police.

They said 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia was taken into custody at a hotel Tuesday morning.

Police said Garcia was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, auto theft and vandalism.

It’s unclear if Garcia has a lawyer yet for his case.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Garcia has a violent criminal history and was released from prison less than a week before the fatal shooting.

While in prison, Garcia was found guilty of fighting, threatening, assaulting staff, disorderly conduct and disobeying orders.

Police still are searching for the other wanted suspect in the shooting of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe early Sunday.

According to several witnesses, Garcia and the second suspect attempted to rob multiple victims.

Police believe Doe was shot after he and several others confronted the suspects.

