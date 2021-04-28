The U.S. Postal Service failed to answer lawmakers’ questions in a Wednesday briefing about its alleged spying on Americans, according to Rep. Nancy Mace, South Carolina Republican.

Chief Postal Inspector Gary R. Barksdale briefed lawmakers on Wednesday about its “Internet Covert Operations Program (iCOP)” that allegedly monitored Americans’ social media posts. Mr. Barksdale could not give a date for when the program started and denied that it was even a program but said an ‘executive’ was overseeing it, according to Ms. Mace’s office.

“The Chief Postal Inspector was wildly unprepared for this briefing,” said Ms. Mace in a statement to The Washington Times.

Ms. Mace’s office said Mr. Barksdale did not know how much taxpayer money was spent on the program, could not say what legal authority the program had, and would not say which other agencies it was coordinating with to carry out the program. Mr. Barksdale said the Postal Service did not retain information unless it was related to a criminal investigation but noted that no arrests had come as a result of the program, per Ms. Mace’s office.

The U.S. Postal Service did not immediately respond to request for comment on Wednesday’s briefing.

Last week, a bulletin from iCOP published by Yahoo! News showed that iCOP was monitoring planned protests in March 2021, particularly through social media platforms Parler, Facebook, Twitter, and the messaging service Telegram.

Thirty-two House Republicans then demanded a briefing by Wednesday on the program, which Ms. Mace said was unsatisfactory.

