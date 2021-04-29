GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Goodyear and Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.

Goodyear police said it appears a woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend and later took her own life.

Police were called to the Goodyear home of 41-year-old Todd Vermillion on Tuesday after his family did a welfare check and found him dead from a gunshot wound.

After police began investigating, they developed probable cause that Vermillion’s ex-girlfriend was involved.

A SWAT team served a search warrant Wednesday at the Phoenix apartment of 37-year-old Lisa Couty and reported finding her dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Phoenix police are investigating Couty’s death while Goodyear police continue the investigate Vermillion’s death.

