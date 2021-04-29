TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A second suspect sought in a fatal shooting case in Tucson has been arrested, according to police.

They said 19-year-old Alexis Diaz was taken into custody Thursday.

The other suspect - 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia - was arrested at a hotel late Monday.

Police said both men are connected to the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe at a parking garage in the downtown area early Sunday.

According to several witnesses, Garcia and Diaz allegedly tried to rob multiple victims in the garage.

Police believe Doe was shot after he and several others confronted the suspects.

They said Garcia is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on a police officer, robbery, auto theft and vandalism.

Police say the charges against Diaz will be announced soon.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Garcia was released from prison less than a week before the fatal shooting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.