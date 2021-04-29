BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) - A security guard at a Louisiana casino is in custody after allegedly making two bomb threats to the business last month.

Louisiana State Police, in a news release Thursday, said Darell Ligin Davis, 21, of Shreveport, faces two counts of communicating false information of a planned arson. It was unknown if Davis has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities said Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City received two bomb threats on March 26 but a later search of the property uncovered no incendiary devices. As the investigation continued, troopers determined that the calls were made from two separate Voice Over IP numbers. Search warrants and subpoenas resulted in locating a phone number associated with Davis, state police said.

Davis‘ employment status was not immediately available. A message left with a spokesperson for the casino was not immediately returned.

