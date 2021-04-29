NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - Prosecutors have dropped negligent homicide charges against a gas fitter in the deaths of a Lyman couple who perished in their home from carbon monoxide poisoning last year.

The state “has chosen to forego prosecution at this time” against Adam Vigent, according to a notice filed Wednesday by Hayley McClenahan, assistant Grafton County attorney, the Caledonian-Record reported. The filing did not say why prosecutors have decided to drop the charges.

Vigent, 52, of North Haverhill, was accused of the improper installation of a gas boiler and vent system in the home of John Courtney, 71, and April Courtney, 63, in January 2019. The couple were found dead, along with several cats and dogs.

Prosecutors said the improper installation caused the cycling of exhaust gases back into the boiler and residence, increasing the carbon monoxide levels and causing the deaths. her filing, McClenahan did not state the reason why the county attorney’s office elected to drop the charges and it was undetermined if the charges or others could be pursued against Vigent in the future.

Two other workers still face negligent homicide charges. Their cases are pending.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.