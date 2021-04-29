DELMAR, Del. (AP) - A Delaware police officer has died of injuries he suffered after responding to a fight at a home early Sunday, authorities said.

Delaware State Police said Delmar police corporal Keith Heacook was pronounced dead at a Baltimore hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said Heacook, 54, was attacked by Randon D. Wilkerson, 30, of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a house in Delmar shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious.

Wilkerson also allegedly attacked and seriously injured an elderly couple who live across the street from the home where Heacook was attacked. Both have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, authorities said at a news conference outside the Delmar police department Wednesday evening.

Wilkerson was arrested shortly after the attacks and was charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threatening.

Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said the charges against Wilkerson will be upgraded to include murder.

“He will be held accountable for his heinous crimes against Cpl. Heacook, against the elderly couple he viciously assaulted, and against Delmar and our state,” Jennings said.

Online court records show Wilkerson has a lengthy criminal history in Maryland. A bench warrant was issued for him in February after he was released on bond following a December burglary and failed to appear for a court hearing.

Data from the online records also indicated that the Delmar attacks occurred on Wilkerson’s 30th birthday.

Heacook, who was married and had a 12-year-old son, was a 22-year veteran of the Delmar police department.

