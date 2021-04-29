TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Deputies in northeastern Kansas have arrested a man on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found by law enforcement officers earlier this week at a mobile home park south of Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the mobile home in the unincorporated community of Pauline, the Capital-Journal reported. Officials have not released the woman’s name or said how she died.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Jon Kelly Ewing, 61, of Topeka, on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter. He remained Thursday in the Shawnee County Jail on $1 million bail.

Jail records show Ewing had been released on bond following his arrest Saturday on suspicion of drug possession and assaulting an officer.

