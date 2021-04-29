BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) - A 17-year-old has crashed a school bus in northeastern Tennessee that deputies said was stolen from Virginia.

The bus was taken early Wednesday morning from Virginia’s Wise County Public Schools Transportation Department, news outlets reported. Deputies said the driver was seriously injured when he crashed in Bristol, Tennessee, later that morning.

An 18-year-old passenger in the bus, identified as Cullon Henderson of Wise, Virginia, was charged with theft. Authorities said juvenile court will determine any charges against the driver, who was not identified.

Andy Seabolt, a spokesperson for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, said no children were on the bus when it crashed.

Wise County Public Schools superintendent Greg Mullins confirmed one person involved was a student in the school system.

