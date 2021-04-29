KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City reported they are investigating the city’s 50th homicide of the year.

The fatal shooting happened early Thursday morning at the East Hills Village Apartments near the south end of the city, according to police. Authorities have not released any information on the victim or details of the shooting, other than to say crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are on the scene.

The killing marked the city’s 50th homicide for 2021, according to data kept by the Kansas City Star. The city saw a record 182 homicides in all of 2020.

