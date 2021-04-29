Sen. Lindsey Graham said he’s had it with people trying to paint President Biden as a “moderate” after his address to Congress Wednesday night, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the Democratic president went full socialist by introducing “the largest power grab in American history.”

“If I ever hear that Joe Biden’s a moderate again, I’m going to throw up,” the South Carolina Republican said. “Because after tonight, he embraced socialism. He made Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan.”

Mr. Graham said Mr. Biden’s speech was “incoherent” on foreign policy and relied on big-government solutions to solving America’s problems.

“What Joe Biden did tonight was introduce the largest power grab in American history as president of the United States, even more than FDR,” he said.

“I saw a socialist tonight,” he continued. “I saw a man who embraced socialism. What did he tell us? To save American families we’re going to grow the government. The bottom line now is ‘infrastructure’ is about climate change. It’s not about roads and bridges.

“And he talked about Russia and China in terms that were really unnerving to me,” he added. “Do you think, after listening to Joe Biden tonight, that anybody at the Kremlin is worried? Do you think the Chinese have any fear in them after hearing this speech tonight? It was incoherent on foreign policy. He talked about leaving Afghanistan as if there’s no consequence to leaving. He turned down sound military advice. This is the same Joe Biden that allowed ISIS to come back by leaving Iraq. You just wait and see what happens.”

Mr. Graham praised Republican Sen. Tim Scott’s rebuttal to the president’s speech, saying the senator “did conservatism proud.”

“There’s a better way, and Tim Scott embodies that way,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.