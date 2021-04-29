MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A man sentenced to at least 40 years in prison in New Hampshire after he was convicted in 1991 of killing his pregnant girlfriend and burying her in his basement has asked for an early chance at parole.

Shayne Pitts was 18 when he shot and killed 19-year-old Melody Desrosia-Waters, of Hopkinton. He was sentenced to 40 years to life for second-degree murder. Pitts said he had been on LSD and did not realize what he was doing.

“I apologize for everything that I’ve done,” Pitts said at a hearing Wednesday, WMUR-TV reported. “It was a horrible crime. Some people can forgive me. Others can never forgive me.”

Pitts is asking a judge to suspend the final 10 years of his minimum sentence and make him eligible for parole.

The victim’s mother, Carla Jensen, has written letters asking for leniency for Pitts. She supported his request for a pardon hearing in 2008, but the Executive Council denied that.

“My daughter and I are both very forgiving people, and she would not want this,” Jensen said. “I don’t want this, and I think after nearly 30 years in prison, he has suffered enough.”

Nancy Knapp, Desrosia-Waters’ aunt, disagreed.

“I do not agree that he should have a sentence reduction,” she said. “Melody doesn’t. Her baby doesn’t. Her family doesn’t. They’ll never see her.”

The judge hasn’t issued a decision yet.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.