MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin activist against police brutality is being held in Milwaukee County Kail after missing a court date in Kentucky.

Khalil Coleman, who organized marches against police brutality in Milwaukee last year, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is being held in jail while he awaits extradition to Kentucky, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Coleman, 35, was arrested in February by the Elsmere Police Department in Kentucky for allegedly attempting to rob what police described as a “drug house.” Coleman has said he is “accused of a crime I did not commit.”

An arrest warrant was issued after he missed a scheduled court date in Kentucky. He was booked into the Milwaukee jail on Monday.

