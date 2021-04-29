By - Associated Press - Thursday, April 29, 2021

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say they plan more patrols in the French Quarter after recent homicide and other violent crimes.

Five people were shot and wounded on Bourbon Street early Saturday, WGNO-TV reported.

New Orleans police investigated 10 homicides last week in the city, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. He said “that is something out of the norm for us.”

“These last few weeks have been rough,” Ferguson said. “Multiple homicides, specifically violent incidents on Bourbon Street.”

