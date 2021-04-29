PHOENIX (AP) - A woman is facing a child abuse charge after her baby allegedly overdosed on fentanyl and was found to have a skull fracture, according to Phoenix police.

They said 18-year-old Priscilla Caldera was arrested Monday night. It was unclear Wednesday if she has a lawyer for her case yet.

Police said they administered Narcan to the 9-month-old boy, who now is in stable condition.

According to court paperwork, Phoenix police and firefighters received a 911 call about a baby who wasn’t breathing.

Arriving officers reported finding blue oval pills inside the child’s crib.

Firefighters took the child to the hospital, where doctors found more blue pills inside the boy’s mouth.

Caldera told officers that she gave a ride to a friend who left a bag of blue pills in her car, police said.

Caldera told police she brought the baggy into the child’s bedroom and placed it on the diaper changing table, but didn’t know how the pills got from the changing table to the crib.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.