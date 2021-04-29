President Biden said Thursday he was not given advance notice of the FBI raid on Rudolph W. Giuliani’s apartment.

In an interview with NBC News, Mr. Biden said he had not been briefed on the investigation nor had he asked for a briefing.

“I made a pledge I would not interfere in any way, order or try to stop any investigation the Justice Department had underway,” he said in the interview. “I learned about that last night when the rest of the world learned about it. My word. I had no idea this was under way.”

Mr. Biden said he trusts the Justice Department’s “independent judgment.”

“The last administration politicized the Justice Department so badly,” he said. “So many quit, so many left because that’s not the role of a president to say who should be prosecuted, when they should be prosecuted, who should be not prosecuted. That’s not the role of the president. The Justice Department is the people’s lawyer.”

Investigators on Wednesday executed a search warrant at the New York apartment of Mr. Giuliani, who served as President Trump’s personal attorney and was a former New York City mayor.

Electronic devices were seized in the raid, which is part of a federal probe into Mr. Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine.

