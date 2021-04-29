President Biden’s rally in Georgia to celebrate the 100-day mark of his administration got off to a rocky start Thursday when protesters started screaming “End Detention Now!”

The protesters appeared to be demanding that Mr. Biden bring an end to the detention of illegal immigrants trying to cross into the country along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mr. Biden assured the protesters that he was on their side — at least when it came to the issue of private detention facilities.

“I agree with you,” Mr. Biden said. “I’m working on it man. Give me another five days.”

Mr. Biden said there should be no “private prisons — period.”

“That is what they are talking about, private detention centers, and we are working to close all of them,” he said.

