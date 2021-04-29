Former President Donald Trump said he would “certainly” consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a running mate if he decides to try for a presidential comeback in 2024.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Mr. Trump called the governor “a friend of mine” and said his endorsement of Mr. DeSantis played a big role in the governor’s 2018 victory.

“A lot of people like that. You know, I’m just saying what I read and what you read. They love that ticket,” Mr. Trump continued. “But certainly, Ron would be considered. He’s a great guy.”

Mr. Trump won his presidential term in 2016 with Mike Pence as his running mate, but the former reality-TV star expressed bitter disappointment with Mr. Pence’s certification of the 2020 election results that put President Biden in office.

The former president is fueling talk that he might do a Grover Cleveland and try to win a second non-consecutive term, saying Thursday that he is “100%” thinking about a 2024 bid.

“The polls show that everybody wants me to do it,” he said.

Mr. DeSantis himself has been the object of much 2024 speculation at the top of the ticket. But he also is a close Trump ally and a DeSantis campaign only becomes likely in the event Mr. Trump decides not to run.

