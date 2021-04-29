Rudolph W. Giuliani, former President Trump’s personal attorney, said Thursday the FBI took seven or eight electronic items from his home during a raid this week but refused to take hard drives belonging to Hunter Biden.

President Biden’s son has been accused of illegal activities by Mr. Giuliani and pro-Trump allies, and the former New York mayor said the agents’ reluctance to take something so notorious suggests political manipulation.

“You’re missing equal administration of justice,” Mr. Giuliani told Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, federal agents executed a search warrant at Mr. Giuliani’s apartment in New York, entitling them to take all electronic items.

They took several electronic devices from the former New York City mayor, but refused to take hard drives belonging to the younger Mr. Biden that were in Mr. Giuliani’s possession, he told Fox News.

Mr. Giuliani has long accused the president’s son of illegal foreign dealings and said the proof of them is on Mr. Biden’s hard drive.

Mr. Giuliani said the electronics that were seized will prove he is innocent of any wrongdoing, as is Mr. Trump.

“I’ve known about this for two years. I could have destroyed the evidence,” he said. “The evidence is exculpatory.”

Media reports on Wednesday suggested the Justice Department is probing Mr. Giuliani for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by representing Ukrainians for pay without having registered.

“I never represented a foreign national,” Mr. Giuliani said, pushing back against the accusations.

Investigators are looking into Mr. Giuliani’s role in the recall of Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who had been quickly removed from her post in 2019, according to The New York Times.

Mr. Giuliani worked on behalf of Mr. Trump to uncover information about Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings. According to the Associated Press, some Ukrainians said they spoke to Mr. Giuliani in the hope that he could help them with matters in the U.S.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment.

