SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - Two people were found dead Thursday morning in a Sioux City home, and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides.

Officers were called to the home after someone reported a body at the residence, police said. The officers who responded found the bodies of an adult man and woman.

Both appeared to have been shot to death.

Police said investigators are not seeking suspects in connection with the deaths.

The names of those killed will be released after relatives are notified, police said.

