MADRID (AP) - A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced a Serbian man to life in prison after convicting him of three murders.

Norbert Feher, also known as “Igor the Russian,” was found guilty of killing a livestock owner and two police officers in December 2017.

For one of the murders, the court in northeastern Spain handed down a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 30 years. He received a sentence of 25 years for each of the other two killings, Spanish news agency Europa Press reported.

The jury trial took place under tight security, with the accused inside a special glass cabin.

Eight months before the murders in Spain, Feher escaped from custody in Italy, where he was convicted of killing police officers and members of the general public.

