“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin said she was “very disappointed” in Sen. Tim Scott‘s rebuttal to President Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday night, alleging that the Black Republican is allowing himself to be “used” by his party because of his race.

“I was disappointed that he said America is not a racist country without also talking about the systemic racism that is plaguing this country,” Ms. Hostin said on the show Thursday morning. “I mean, why was he chosen to give this rebuttal? He was chosen because he is the only Black Republican senator. He is that person. He is the person that Republicans want to put out front because of the problem of racism in this country, and he knows that.

“And so I was sort of disappointed that he was used in that way and didn’t take that opportunity to address this type of issue head on,” she added. “That was a disappointment to me.”

Co-host Meghan McCain responded to Ms. Hostin by launching into an impassioned rant against left-wing racism, noting that the racist slurs, “Uncle Tom” and “Uncle Tim,” became top trending topics for hours on Twitter following the senator’s GOP rebuttal to Mr. Biden’s speech.

“So it’s OK to be racist and use racial slurs towards Black men as long as they are Republicans,” Ms. McCain fumed. “I’m disgusted by the response to him. Hit him on policy if you have policy problems with him, but the way he is being talked about, the way he is being disrespected — don’t talk to me about microaggressions with race in this country, don’t talk to me about the problems we have in this country with racism when it’s OK to speak and treat a Black man this way, who happens to be the most famous Republican Black senator in the country.

“I am so grossed out by the entire thing,” she added.

Twitter said later Thursday that it was blocking “Uncle Tim” from trending on its platform after it reportedly trended for 11 hours.

Mr. Scott said Thursday that the prevalence of the slur being used against him showed how the left “doubled down on this concept of liberal oppression.”

“They are literally attacking the color of my skin. You cannot step down out of your lane according to the liberal elite left,” he told Fox News. “It is stunning in 2021 that those who speak about ending discrimination want to end it by more discrimination.”

