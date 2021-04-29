RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia teenager has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for manipulating a close friend to kill a young Richmond man, two days after she claimed the man had raped her.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Anayah Naree Daily had admitted after her conviction that she lied about a sexual assault.

Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge David Johnson on Wednesday sentenced Daily to 60 years in prison with 25 years suspended for murder in the April 2018 shooting of 19-year-old Breland Poole. Daily was 16 at the time of the killing.

Defense attorney Travis Williams urged the judge to sentence Daily as a juvenile. He noted her age at the time of the offense and a tormented childhood.

According to evidence, Daily and a friend, Antwoine Durham worked together to set up Poole to be killed.

A Chesterfield jury found Durham guilty in June 2019 of murder and felony use of a firearm and recommended he served 40 years in prison, a sentence that a judge imposed that September.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.