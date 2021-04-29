President Biden’s Catholic faith was on display again Thursday as CatholicVote launched a timeline tracking his “radical policies” even as The Washington Post insisted that the pro-choice president is “very Catholic.”

“The Biden Report: A Timeline for Catholics” details Mr. Biden’s record on key issues for faith voters, including the expansion of abortion access and fight against conscience exemptions for medical professionals and religious orders.

“It can be easy to forget about important policy changes when the accumulated attacks on Catholics are so frequent and come from nearly every corner of this administration,” said CatholicVote Executive Director Brian Burch in a press release. “We won’t forget. And we’ll make sure every Catholic doesn’t either.”

Meanwhile, the phrase “very Catholic” trended Thursday on social media as conservatives balked at a Washington Post article describing Mr. Biden as “very Catholic” while describing U.S. bishops who oppose his abortion policies as “right-wing.”

“Supporting the killing of unborn children makes you ‘very Catholic’ to the Jeff Bezos propaganda outlet while supporting the consistent Catholic teaching on it makes you a ‘right-wing’ Catholic. Clown clown clown show over there,” tweeted Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway.

Mr. Bruch said that the “mainstream media fawning over Biden’s faith is an embarrassment — and reveals in many ways their transparent effort to redefine a 2000-year-old institution that has stared down far bigger adversaries than Twitter pundits or The Washington Post.”

“The central question posed by the scandal of Joe Biden is whether the Catholic Church truly believes what it professes — and whether her leadership can muster the courage to defend itself from those seeking to remake it for their own political purposes,” he said in an email.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is planning to consider at its June meeting approving a document recommending that public figures who support abortion should not present themselves for Communion, The Associated Press reported, as Mr. Biden has long done.

“’Very Catholic president who supports abortion rights’ is an interesting turn of phrase,” tweeted conservative pundit Ben Shapiro.

Catholics for Choice countered: “Someone tell Ben that a clear majority of Catholics in this country support abortion rights and oppose Roe v. Wade being overturned. Being pro-choice is, yes, very Catholic.”

“Right-wing” and “very Catholic” doing a whole lotta work here… 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/lApD2QAj8K — Will Upton (@wupton) April 29, 2021

Mr. Burch accused the Democratic president, only the second Catholic to hold the office, of “installing an army of hard-left ideologues in every facet of the federal government with the goal of remaking America from the ground up.”

“From abortion to racial politics, to the politicization of science and a humanitarian crisis on the border, the first 100 days of the new administration have indeed brought a partisan wrecking ball to the priorities of religious voters — albeit with a smile hidden beneath the president’s mask,” Mr. Burch said in an op-ed for Real Clear Politics.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List released a detailed memo Wednesday on the “unprecedented abortion extremism” of the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Congress in the first 100 days of his presidency.

“Their agenda of abortion on demand through birth, forcing taxpayers to bankroll the abortion industry at home and abroad, rewriting all the rules and destroying key institutions is deeply unpopular – contrasting sharply with the ‘unity’ President Biden promised in his inaugural address,” said SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Both CatholicVote and the SBA List said Mr. Biden and Democrats would have to answer for their policies in the 2022 mid-term election.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.