ALBANY, Ky. (AP) - Three employees at a Kentucky facility for at-risk teen boys have been charged with assaulting residents, state police said.

The investigation began after police were notified March 29 that a boy had been brought to Clinton County Hospital with injuries sustained at Foothills Academy in Albany, media outlets reported.

The three Foothills employees were arrested on March 31, state police said.

One employee is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault, while another is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. A third employee is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, police said.

Foothills Academy is licensed to accept boys ages 13 to 18 for services such as counseling and help managing anger and changing destructive behavior, according to its website. It also provides substance abuse treatment.

The head of the academy was not available for comment Friday, but the facility says it is committed to providing a safe environment for young people that “encourages and promotes changes in values and behavior,” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

