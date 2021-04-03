DMX, the rap artist and actor born Earl Simmons, has reportedly been hospitalized in New York after suffering from what several entertainment outlets described to be an apparent drug Friday evening.

A representative for Mr. Simmons, 50, confirmed the rapper was currently in the hospital Saturday but did not offer any details on his condition, music publications Billboard and Spin both reported.

Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ first reported the rapper had been hospitalized. Citing unnamed sources, it said he suffered an overdose at his home at around 11 p.m. Friday, triggering a heart attack.

TMZ reported the rapper had been rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York, where its sources appeared unsure if he would survive.

One source described the rapper as having “some brain activity,” while another said he was in a vegetative state and might not live, TMZ reported. The Washington Times could not confirm his condition.

Hollywood trade sheet Variety said later Saturday that a source close to Mr. Simmons confirmed the rapper had been hospitalized following a reported drug overdose but offered no further new details.

Mr. Simmons, one of the best-selling rappers in history, released his first two studio albums, “It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and “Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood,” within a matter of months in 1998.

His third record, “…And Then There Was X,” contained hit singles including “What’s My Name” and “Party Up (Up in Here),” and was nominated to receive the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2001.

Mr. Simmons has acted in several movies, including 1998’s “Belly,” which saw him share the screen with several other rappers, and 2001’s “Exit Wounds,” an action flick co-starring Steven Seagal.

Fellow popular rappers including Ja Rule, LL Cool J, Ice T and others posted messages on social media Saturday pushing for Mr. Simmons to pull through.

“DMX prayed over me once and I could feel his anointing. I’m praying for his full recovery,” the artist known as Chance the Rapper said on Twitter.

“My prayers are with my friend and brother DMX and his family. May God watch over you, comfort you soul and heal your pain,” tweeted “Blackish” actor Anthony Anderson.

Mr. Simmons has been open about struggling with drug addiction during the last several decades. He has served prison time for related charges and has repeatedly entered drug rehabilitation programs.

His account on the social media service Instagram currently lists upcoming concerts scheduled for next month in Texas and Indiana.

