JACKSON, N.J. (AP) - A fire that claimed the life of a New Jersey woman and injured three other people has been ruled accidental, authorities said.

Police and fire department personnel were called to the home at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday and found the structure engulfed in flames, the Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Friday.

Authorities said 82-year-old Salvacion Elyea was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner concluded that she died of smoke inhalation. Another person jumped from the second story and had minor injuries. One police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and another for minor injuries.

Prosecutors said an investigation determined that the blaze was caused by “a kerosene heater being located in too-close proximity to a combustible liquid.”

