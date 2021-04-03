LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence would ban so-called gay conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors under an ordinance that is headed to the city council for consideration.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the city commission will take up the ordinance on Tuesday.

The idea for such an ordinance was initially discussed last year, and several commissioners indicated at that time they were interested.

Vice Mayor Courtney Shipley, who initially brought up the idea, said that she did so after a member of the public told her that the city of Roeland Park in Johnson County had passed such an ordinance and wanted to know if Lawrence could do the same.

Shipley said once she realized it was something the city could do, she thought it was important to bring forward.

“It’s the least we could do, but I think it’s important,” Shipley said. “And I hope at the very least it sends a message that our community wants to protect vulnerable children.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.