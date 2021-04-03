NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) - Niagara Falls officials on Saturday identified a person who was found bludgeoned to death in a local apartment as a 26-year-old man.

Police officers found Wayne Jackson II, of Niagara Falls, severely beaten early Friday morning while responding to a reported disturbance. A city spokeswoman confirmed the victim’s identity Saturday to The Buffalo News. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man found in the apartment, Nicholas Bartek, 33, was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty on Friday and was held without bail pending further court proceedings, the Niagara Gazette reported. Online court records do not list an attorney for Bartek.

Details on what led to the killing have not been released. Authorities said they found a bat, a brick and a piece of lumber in the apartment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.