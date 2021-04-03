SEATTLE (AP) - A 23-year-old man who was shot in the chest in North Seattle in early March died this week from multiple organ system failure caused by his gunshot wound, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Friday, the medical examiner identified the man as James Favors and ruled his death a homicide, the Seattle Times reported.

Det. Valerie Carson, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson, confirmed that Favors was shot around 5:30 a.m. March 2 on Midvale Avenue North.

Seattle police who responded to a report of gunfire found the 23-year-old at the scene and provided medical aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center, according to the online police blotter.

Police officers interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence and found two vehicles and a building damaged by gunfire, police said.

