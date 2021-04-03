Noah Ricardo Green, the suspect in the death of a U.S. Capitol Police officer killed Friday in Washington, D.C., graduated from college in Virginia in 2019 and was living there prior to the attack.

Green, 25, has been identified by several outlets as the suspect responsible for ramming an automobile into two police officers on Capitol Hill, killing one of them and hospitalizing the other.

Officers shot and killed Green when he exited the car and lunged at them with a knife, Yogananda Pittman, the acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, said during a press conference afterward.

A spokesperson for Christopher Newport University in Newport News, Virginia, confirmed Green played football for the school while earning a finance degree from there, local news station WAVY-TV reported.

On an official CNU website, a biography for Green states he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and had attended Allegheny High School in Covington, Virginia, more than 200 miles west of Washington.

After high school, Green briefly attended Glenville State College in West Virginia before CNU, according to the bio. There he played on NCAA Division II teams in both football and track and field.

Green has seven sisters and two brothers, according to the bio. It listed his grandmother as the most impressive person he met, and it said the historic figure he would most like to meet is Malcolm X.

Facebook said it removed Facebook and Instagram accounts the suspect operated on its services, NBC reported. The New York Times said two sources confirmed the Facebook account belonged to Green.

Archived version of the Facebook page show the user described himself as a follower of National of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and had encouraged others to study his teachings.

The user last posted to Facebook on March 17, The Washington Post reported. That post linked to a video of Elijah Muhammad, the founder of the Nation of Islam, which he said was a “divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it,” The Post reported.

“Since childhood, my faith has always carried me through the toughest of battles,” the post said in part. “I was able to graduate with distinction, earn a well-paying job straight out of college, and pursue my graduate degree, despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.

Green had petitioned last year in Indiana to change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad, The Times reported. A hearing in the matter was scheduled for last Tuesday in Indianapolis but he did not attend.

The suspect’s brother told The Post that Green had previously lived in Newport News, north of Norfolk, but had moved to Indianapolis, then Botswana, before returning to Virginia last month.

Brendan Green said his brother was violently ill when he last saw him Thursday night in the apartment they had been sharing, The Post reported. The attack happened early the next afternoon.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans died after being hit by the automobile, which happened less than three months since the violent storming of the Capitol building occurred on Jan. 6.

