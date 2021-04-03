SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have identified a Seaford woman who they say was killed by a trooper after threatening law enforcement officers with a gun.

The News Journal reported Saturday that the woman has been identified as 51-year-old Kelly E. Rooks.

Police have not released any new information about the shooting, which occurred on March 26.

Police said troopers were called to a home in Seaford to help “medical personnel” at the residence. The woman threatened the medical personnel and troopers with a gun as they were “engaging” with her, police said. Police haven’t said why medical personnel were at the home.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Nobody else was injured.

The Delaware News Journal reports that a man who answered the door at the Seaford home declined to comment.

The trooper who shot the woman was placed on administrative leave, a standard procedure after police shootings, police said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.