BALTIMORE (AP) - A man has died after he was run over with his own vehicle during a carjacking in Baltimore, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a 16-year-old was taken into custody and that two other suspects remain at large.

Police have not released the name of the victim, who was 41 years old, or of the teenager. Police also did not say what charges may be pending.

Police said the carjacking occurred early Friday morning. An officer on patrol witnessed the three suspects assaulting the victim, striking him with the car and then fleeing, police said.

Police said that a 16-year-old who was driving the vehicle was arrested about two blocks away. Mayor Brandon Scott applauded the police department on Saturday for “immediately apprehending a suspect.”

“My heart goes out to the families impacted by this violence,” Scott said in a statement. “This tragedy serves as another example of why comprehensive reform of our criminal justice system must prioritize rehabilitation and trauma-informed services.”

City Councilman Zeke Cohen said in a Facebook post that the victim was leaving for work when he was attacked.

“His death is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating,” Cohen said.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.