Teen girls facing murder charges for the carjacking that killed a delivery food driver near Nationals Parks last month are reportedly being offered plea agreements by prosecutors in Washington, D.C.

Both girls, ages 13 and 15, were charged with felony murder and armed carjacking after the March 23 incident resulted in the death of Mohammad Anwar, 66, an Uber Eats driver from Springfield, Va.

D.C. police have accused the girls, whose names have not been released because they are minors, of being armed with a Taser when they stole the car from near the baseball stadium in broad daylight.

Video shot by an eyewitness shows the automobile speeding away with Anwar still partially inside the driver-side door. The car then crashed seconds later near the ballpark and flipped on its side.

Bonnie Lindemann, a prosecutor for the case, said during a court hearing Wednesday that plea agreements will be presented soon to lawyers for the defendants, The Washington Post reported afterward.

Asked if the prosecution have proposed a plea agreement to either girl, Ms. Lindemann replied, according to the Post: “Not yet, your honor. We expect to be able to do that in the next day or two.”

Ms. Lindemann offered no indication at the hearing that prosecutors would attempt to move the case against the older girl to adult court, The Post reported. The other is too young to be tried there.

Along with murder and carjacking, the girls have been charged with armed robbery and other offenses, The Post reported. They have pleaded “not involved,” equivalent to “not guilty” in juvenile court.

An online fundraiser established for Anwar‘s family describes him as a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. “to create a better life for him and his family.” It has raised over a million dollars.

