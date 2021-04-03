ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts state trooper accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend has been suspended without pay, officials said.

Trooper Joel S. Devine, who graduated from the state police academy in May 2020, is accused of pointing his service weapon at an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her several times at his Attleboro home, The Sun Chronicle reported.

“He adamantly denies the allegations. He believes in the criminal justice system and he looks forward to his day in court,” said defense lawyer Thomas Flanagan Jr.

Devine, who was arrested in January, is subject of an internal investigation by state police.

A judge allowed Devine to be released on bail with a GPS bracelet and other conditions. He faces charges including domestic assault and assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

