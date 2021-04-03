Former President Donald Trump urged Americans on Saturday night to boycott major U.S. industries and companies, including Delta Airlines and Major League Baseball, over their resistance to Georgia’s conservative overhaul of its election system.

“It is finally time for Republicans and conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far!” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”

It was the former president’s second statement in 24 hours after Major League Baseball’s announcement that it was moving the All-Star game from Atlanta in response to Georiga’s new law. MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred said the league “opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law last month revising the state’s election rules, including a provision that requires voters to show ID when voting by mail.

Mr. Trump, who lost the November election narrowly to Democrat Joseph R. Biden, said MLB and other major corporations cowing to “woke cancel culture” promoted by liberals.

“For years the radical left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them,” Mr. Trump said. “Now they are going big time with woke cancel culture and our sacred elections.”

He revived his argument that Democrats stole the election from him.

“They didn’t even get approval of state Legislatures, which is mandated under the U.S. Constitution,” Mr. Trump said of Democrats in key swing states that he lost. “They rigged and stole our 2020 presidential election, which we won by a landslide, and then, on top of that, boycott and scare companies into submission.”

He called on Americans: “Never submit, never give up! The radical Left will destroy our country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation.”

He concluded his message, “Happy Easter!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.