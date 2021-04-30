LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was fatally injured Friday when a car that a sibling accidentally put into reverse ran over him, police in Kentucky said.

The child was standing behind a car that was being worked on in a backyard, family told police. The car rolled backward over the 12-year-old, Louisville police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley told news outlets.

The sibling’s age was not known.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene in western Louisville.

Police continued investigating.

The story was corrected to show the boy was fatally injured Friday instead of Monday.

