SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant football and basketball coach has again been arrested after police say a second student accused him of sexual abuse.

Nathan Rogers, 25, was arrested Wednesday and is being held on $1 million bail on new charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual abuse by a school employee and child pornography counts, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Rogers was initially arrested in March on first-degree child sexual assault and child abuse charges accusing him of assaulting a 15-year-old girl at his home in December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen.

During the probe of that case, investigators found evidence on Rogers’ phone of another victim, police said, and interviewed her on Wednesday.

The girl told investigators she and Rogers began a sexual relationship in 2019, when she was 15 and a South Sioux City High School freshman, police said. The relationship extended into 2020, when she turned 16, police said. Rogers and the student also sent each other nude photos of themselves via their cell phones, leading to the child pornography charges, police said.

Rogers had been free following his March arrest after posting $100,000 bond. He was arrested again Wednesday and would again have to post $100,000 to be freed before his trial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.