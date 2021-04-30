PAULINE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say a woman was abducted by her former boyfriend before she was killed earlier this week.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 61-year-old Jon Ewing, of Scranton, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, making a criminal threat and interfering with law enforcement. He is jailed on a $1 million bond.

The investigation began Tuesday after the body of 58-year-old Deborah Ann Stephens was found by law enforcement officers at a mobile home park in the unincorporated community of Pauline, south of Topeka. Authorities said she had trauma wounds to her face, arms and abdomen.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said in a news release that Ewing was her ex-boyfriend and was taken into custody at the scene.

