LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) - Police in Louisiana say a gunman who shut down an interstate highway by shooting toward it from a hotel room has been identified as a California resident.

The body of Kyner Gene Rollins, 44, of Los Angeles, was found in a Lake Charles hotel room on Wednesday after negotiators were unable to make contact with him, a police news release said.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said police were called to the hotel Wednesday morning because of gunfire, and shut down Interstate 10 because bullets had been fired toward the highway.

Traffic was diverted to Interstate 210.

Police called in negotiators and the SWAT team. Negotiators didin’t get any reply from a barricaded room, he said. The SWAT team went in and found a body, he said.

